Trick-or-treaters will be pleased with this forecast!

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HALLOWEEN MONDAY: High pressure will continue to keep skies mostly clear with highs reaching the 60s for most locations. Temperatures around the Northland between 5 and 9pm will generally range between 45-53°F with mostly clear skies.

TUESDAY: Skies continue to be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be a little more prevalent with highs in the 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 5-15 MPH, gusting over 20 MPH at times. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with increasing clouds.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

