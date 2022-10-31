Trick-or-treaters will be pleased with this forecast!

HALLOWEEN MONDAY: High pressure will continue to keep skies mostly clear with highs reaching the 60s for most locations. Temperatures around the Northland between 5 and 9pm will generally range between 45-53°F with mostly clear skies.

TUESDAY: Skies continue to be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be a little more prevalent with highs in the 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 5-15 MPH, gusting over 20 MPH at times. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with increasing clouds.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

