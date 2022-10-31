Superior business donates products for this week’s blood drive donors

Epicurean Cutting Services located in Superior, WI(Northern News Now)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There is a special opportunity in Duluth to donate blood this week, and a local business is trying to make sure as many people step up to save lives as possible.

Epicurean Cutting Services has been a Twin Ports business for nearly 20 years.

All of their products are designed and manufactured in Superior, Wisconsin.

They have partnered with Memorial Blood Centers for more than a decade by hosting blood drives for their employees.

Now, the business is proud to partner with MBC and Northern News Now again for our upcoming blood drive this week.

Sharon Scheidel does project management, sales support, and marketing for Epicurean.

As a manufacturer, one of the ways they feel like they can give back to the community is through product donations.

“Specifically for the blood drive, we feel like hopefully if a donor is given a product, maybe it will be a tangible reminder of the importance of giving blood, and maybe they’ll be motivated to donate again soon,” Scheidel said.

People who donate blood this week will receive a silicone spatula from Epicurean.

As a special thank you, donors will also get a free, limited edition long-sleeve shirt.

If you are interested in donating, the two-day event is Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is happening at Pier B Resort Hotel in Duluth.

While Tuesday’s appointments are full, they will be able to take some walk-ins, and there are still a number of slots to fill on Wednesday.

Click here for more information on how to sign up for an appointment.

