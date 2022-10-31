Proctor crews fight grass fire near Thompson Hill

PROCTOR, MN -- Crews are on scene of an apparent grass fire near Thompson Hill in Proctor.

According to our reporter on scene, multiple fire trucks from several departments had responded.

There was no immediate word on how large the fire is, but crews appear to be battling flames next to the highway as of 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

