Proctor crews fight grass fire near Thompson Hill

Crews battle a grass fire on Duluth's Thompson Hill.
Crews battle a grass fire on Duluth's Thompson Hill.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROCTOR, MN -- Crews are on scene of an apparent grass fire near Thompson Hill in Proctor.

According to our reporter on scene, multiple fire trucks from several departments had responded.

There was no immediate word on how large the fire is, but crews appear to be battling flames next to the highway as of 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert Issued for Missing Apple Valley 2 year old.
UPDATE: 2-year-old Apple Valley child located safely, suspect in custody
Authorities have closed down Garfield Avenue in Duluth while they try to remove a large truck...
Duluth’s Garfield Ave. back open after stuck truck removed
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

Latest News

Local bat populations decimated by fungal infection
Local bat populations decimated by fungal infection
Epicurean Cutting Services located in Superior, WI
Superior business donates products for this week’s blood drive donors
Atkinson Bridge crash
UPDATE: I-35 rollover closes stretch of I-35 near Cloquet, traffic diverted
Duluth Police respond to an incident Monday, some with their weapons drawn.
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Duluth home, drawing police presence