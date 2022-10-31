Northern News Now Fall 2022 Blood Drive
At Pier B in Duluth Tuesday & Wednesday
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Join us for the Northern News Now / Memorial Blood Centers Fall 2022 Blood Drive.
Tuesday, November 1: 11:00AM - 7:00PM at Pier B in Duluth.
Reserve your spot for Tuesday by clicking HERE.
Wednesday, November 2: 9:00AM - 4:00PM at Pier B in Duluth
As a special thank you, donors will receive a gift from Epicurean.
Plus and a free limited-edition long-sleeve shirt.
