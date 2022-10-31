Northern News Now Fall 2022 Blood Drive

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Join us for the Northern News Now / Memorial Blood Centers Fall 2022 Blood Drive.

Tuesday, November 1: 11:00AM - 7:00PM at Pier B in Duluth.

Reserve your spot for Tuesday by clicking HERE.

Wednesday, November 2: 9:00AM - 4:00PM at Pier B in Duluth

Reserve your spot for Tuesday by clicking HERE.

As a special thank you, donors will receive a gift from Epicurean.

Plus and a free limited-edition long-sleeve shirt.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.