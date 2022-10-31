North Dakota judge declines allowing abortion ban to take effect

New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.
New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.(Valley News Live)
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, ND. (AP) - A North Dakota judge has affirmed his refusal to let the state’s abortion ban take effect despite the state Supreme Court ordering him to reconsider whether he had made the “appropriate” decision as a lawsuit over the law is pending.

Judge Bruce Romanick last month rejected a request from North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley to let the law take effect while the state’s only abortion clinic, the Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo, challenges it on constitutional grounds.

