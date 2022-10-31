MSU taps chief academic officer as interim president

Michigan State University’s chief academic officer has been promoted to interim president
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University’s chief academic officer was promoted to interim president Monday, taking the helm from Samuel Stanley Jr., who resigned after a power struggle with the school’s governing board.

Trustees voted unanimously for Teresa Woodruff, who has been provost and executive vice president for academic affairs for more than two years. She starts the job Friday.

Woodruff's name repeatedly emerged when trustees spoke to faculty, students and other campus groups, said Dianne Byrum, board chairwoman.

“While this is a heavy moment for our institution, I'm convinced and confident that together we will persevere and continue to not only uphold but to advance our shared mission,” Woodruff said.

Stanley announced his resignation on Oct. 13, three years after he was hired at a university that was deeply shaken by scandal. Larry Nassar, a sports doctor, was sent to prison for decades for sexually assaulting female athletes, mostly gymnasts, on campus and elsewhere.

Stanley accused trustees of “micromanagement” and said he could no longer serve in “good conscience.”

Stanley was under fire by some trustees for the ouster of the business school dean. Sanjay Gupta was accused of failing to disclose that a colleague may have inappropriately touched a student at a spring party. Gupta said he believed steps to start an investigation had been taken.

Trustees hired outside counsel to investigate, a step that was recently criticized by Woodruff as harmful to the university.

Byrum said Woodruff is eligible to apply for the permanent job of president.

“The board fully intends to conduct a competitive, robust search for the next permanent president of the university,” Byrum said.

Most Read

Amber Alert Issued for Missing Apple Valley 2 year old.
UPDATE: 2-year-old Apple Valley child located safely, suspect in custody
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’

Latest News

The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged
A poll worker signs in during a class for Milwaukee election poll workers Saturday, Oct. 22,...
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
Christopher Schurr
Ex-Michigan cop to face murder trial in killing of Black man
Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, teaches a...
Poll workers train for conflict: ‘A little nervous? I am.’