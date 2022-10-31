Man arrested after barricading himself inside Duluth home, drawing police presence

Duluth Police respond to an incident Monday, some with their weapons drawn.
Duluth Police respond to an incident Monday, some with their weapons drawn.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- A man is in custody after briefly barricading himself inside a Duluth home, leading to a large police presence in the Central Hillside neighborhood Monday.

According to Duluth Police, they responded to the 100 block of E. Harbor Highlands around 2:05 p.m.

According to our reporter, many officers were on scene, some with their guns drawn.

When they arrived, officers learned a man had barricaded himself in a home alone.

Officers contacted the 28-year-old by phone, and quickly de-escalated the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody, where he is expected to be charged with threats of violence and domestic assault, according to police.

No one was hurt.

