Large truck stuck on Garfield Ave., road temporarily closed

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- Authorities have closed down Garfield Avenue in Duluth while they try to remove a large truck stuck at an intersection Monday.

The “oversized, overweight” truck is stuck near Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive.

No traffic is allowed in the area as of 11:50 a.m., according to the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation.

According to MnDOT, drivers are being encouraged to use the Bong Bridge to connect between Duluth and Superior.

Traffic appears to be backed up on the Blatnik Bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

