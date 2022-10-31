I-35 rollover crash impacting traffic near Atkinson Bridge

CLOQUET, MN -- A multiple vehicle crash on I-35 is impacting traffic near the Atkinson Bridge south of Cloquet.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash is located in the southbound lanes near Exit 235 and Exit 227.

As of 4:30 p.m., drivers will want to expect delays.

No word if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

