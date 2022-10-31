Fire destroys home in Carlton County

Firefighters tend to a house fire in Carlton County Monday.
Firefighters tend to a house fire in Carlton County Monday.(Carlton County Sheriff's Office)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SILVERBROOK TOWNSHIP, MN -- A fire destroyed a home in Carlton County Monday morning.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the home on Gault Road in Silverbrook Township, just outside Wrenshall, around 9:25 a.m.

The homeowner was outside when they saw smoke billowing from their home and called 911.

No one was hurt and the Red Cross was called in to help the homeowner.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

