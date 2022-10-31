Amber Alert Issued for missing 2-year-old Apple Valley child

APPLE VALLEY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Apple Valley Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing 2-year-old child, Shannon Yusef Ingram, who goes by Yusef.

He was believed to have been taken by a non-custodial father, Shannon Dawayne Ingram. Yusef was last seen wearing a blue Baby Shark hoodie, gray jeans, and blue slip on shoes.

The vehicle associated with this incident was located in the 100 block of Ruth Street North.

The Apple Valley Police Department requests any information regarding the whereabouts of Yusef, or Shannon Ingram, to contact the Dakota County Communication Center at 651-322-2323.

