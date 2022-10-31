After community rallies, Gordon Post Office will stay open

When the residents of Gordon, WI noticed a sign on their local post office saying it would close on Nov. 9 because of leasing issues, they were not happy.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GORDON, WI -- The post office in Gordon, Wisconsin won’t be closing after all.

Two weeks ago, the United State Post Office originally announced the Gordon location would be shutting down by November 9.

They blamed the closure on the loss of their current building lease.

But the USPS announced Monday they were able to renew the lease and plan to stay open.

When the planned closure was first announced, dozens of community members came together hoping to save it.

They held a rally outside the Gordon location and even started a petition, which got hundreds of signatures.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, who represents Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, also sent a letter to the USPS encouraging them to find a way to stay open.

