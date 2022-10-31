4 sickened at LAX after apparent gas leak, authorities say

LAX is shown on Monday. A terminal was cleared because of a hazardous material exposure.
LAX is shown on Monday. A terminal was cleared because of a hazardous material exposure.(Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport is being cleared after four workers were sickened Monday morning.

One person has been taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

Carbon dioxide was released in a utility room about 200 feet from the Terminal 8 baggage area, the fire department said in a news release.

Passengers were taken from Terminal 8 as a precautionary measure.

“A popping sound was heard, and the apparent release of carbon dioxide vapor took place,” LAFD said. Three of the workers were treated at scene for minor complaints.

The fourth worker, as a male in his 50′s, was found pulseless and non-breathing inside the utility room, and was treated by LAFD paramedics.

His condition was updated from grave to critical when he arrived at the hospital.

Only trace amounts of carbon dioxide remain within the utility room, and LAFD responders said they are using “portable fans to further ventilate the immediate area to outside air.”

Passengers were told to monitor the airport’s social media for flight updates.

