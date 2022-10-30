UMD wins big on senior day over Minot State in final home game

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon the UMD football team hosted Minot State for their final regular season game at home where they came out on top winning big, 51-7.

Saturday also marked senior day as well as mental health awareness day.

The Bulldogs did not allow a single score until the third quarter when the Beavers put up their first and last touchdown on the day. Despite the Beavers’ score, UMD’s grad student Armani Carmickle tabbed his 2000th career receiving yard in the third quarter. Carmickle becomes one of six UMD players in program history to achieve this accomplishment.

With his touchdown reception, @ArmaniCarmickle notched his 2000th career receiving yard and is now one of six Bulldogs in program history to reach this milestone. Congrats Armani! pic.twitter.com/nX3ABlTEqd — UMD Football (@UMD_Football) October 29, 2022

The Bulldogs are now 6-3 on the season and will hit the road next weekend to play Augustana. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm.

