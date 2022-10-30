UMD wins big on senior day over Minot State in final home game

Northern News Now at 6pm
By Alexis Bass and Alexis Beckett
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon the UMD football team hosted Minot State for their final regular season game at home where they came out on top winning big, 51-7.

Saturday also marked senior day as well as mental health awareness day.

The Bulldogs did not allow a single score until the third quarter when the Beavers put up their first and last touchdown on the day. Despite the Beavers’ score, UMD’s grad student Armani Carmickle tabbed his 2000th career receiving yard in the third quarter. Carmickle becomes one of six UMD players in program history to achieve this accomplishment.

The Bulldogs are now 6-3 on the season and will hit the road next weekend to play Augustana. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was airlifted from the scene.
Crash closes Highway 2 near Iron River
Law enforcement records show a woman who died in a crash in Ashland in July was travelling more...
Driver in deadly Ashland crash involving State Senator was traveling more than 100 miles per hour
Hibtac
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces
The sun shines on the Judy Garland Museum on S. Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids.
Judy Garland Museum seeks community’s help to keep nearby land

Latest News

Bulldogs beat Huskies 3-0
Jobst-Smith’s late game heroics lifts No. 5 Bulldogs over No. 3 Badgers
NW FB
Northwestern falls 36-16 to Aquinas in Level 2 Division 5 Playoffs
WMC
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis
prep volleyball
Cloquet advances to Section 7AAA Semifinals after defeating Denfeld in straight sets