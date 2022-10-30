No.5 Bulldogs battle back and forth, but No.3 Badgers force the split

By Alexis Bass and Alexis Beckett
Published: Oct. 29, 2022
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Despite No.5 UMD’s come-from-behind overtime win on Friday, No. 3 and WCHA rival, Wisconsin forced the series split with their 4-2 win on Saturday. The Badgers lit the lamp early on in the first period, but the Bulldogs found the equalizer thanks to Hanna Baskin, scoring her first collegiate goal for the 1-1 game.

Then in the second frame, Gabbie Hughes found Gabby Krause who found the back of the net to take the lead, 2-1. However, before the conclusion of the second period, the Badgers would add two more goals reclaiming the lead, 3-2.

Early on in the third period, Wisconsin scores their fourth and final goal of the game. While Ashton Bell scored UMD’s third of the day in a power play, what the Bulldogs thought would be an equalizer from Naomi Rogge, it was called offsides.

Wisconsin takes four of the six points on the weekend series as UMD moves to 7-3 on the season. The Bulldogs will hit the road next weekend for yet another top five battle, where they take on the No.2 Minnesota Gophers. Puck drops on Friday at 6 pm and on Saturday at 2 pm.

