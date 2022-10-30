No.19 Bulldogs get the 4-2 win to sweep the No.20 Big Red
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs broke their four-game losing streak after a 3-2 victory over the Big Red on Friday night and got the sweep on Saturday.
In the first period, Dominic James found the back of the net on a breakaway, putting the Bulldogs up 1-0. Just 40 seconds later, Cornell got on the board, but Wyatt Kaiser reclaimed the Bulldogs’ lead 2-1.
The second frame also belonged to the Bulldogs as Dominic James and Blake Biondi added two more goals headed into the third.
UMD earned exactly what they were working for as they get a 4-2 win and the sweep.
The No.19 Bulldogs get their spark back and improve to 4-4 on the season. They hit the road and head to Colorado College next week.
