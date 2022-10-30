Esko moves onto the section finals while Hermantown concludes their season in the semifinals

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the Northland on Saturday, several High School football teams competed in their Sectional semifinal games. Here are scores and highlights in the MSHSL.

Section 7A semifinals:

(1) Deer River 42 (4) Chisholm 8

(3) Barnum 28 (2) Braham 18

Deer River and Barnum will play in the Section 7A finals on Friday, November 4th at Egerdahl Field in Proctor.

Section 7AA semifinals:

(1) Moose Lake/ Willow River 47 (4) Hinckley-Finlayson 8

(2) Crosby-Ironton 36 (3) International Falls 0

Moose Lake/ Willow River and Crosby-Ironton will play in the Section 7AA finals on Thursday, November 3rd at Esko.

Section 7AAA semifinals:

(1) Esko 43 (4) Two Harbors 7

(2) Pequot Lakes 49 (3) Aitkin 8

Esko and Pequot Lakes will play in the Section 7AAA finals on Thursday, November 3rd at Malosky Stadium.

Section 7AAAA semifinals:

(3) North Branch 28 (2) Hermantown 20

(4) Cloquet 42 (1) Grand Rapids 15

Cloquet and North Branch will play in the Section 7AAAA finals on Friday, November 4th at North Branch High School.

Section 7AAAAA semifinals:

(1) Elk River 45 (4) Duluth East 6

For more information on MSHSL Football schedules and brackets, click here.

