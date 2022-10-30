Dozens of pets find loving homes after annual adoption event

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - More than 80 dogs were at the Miller Hill Subaru Sunday looking for loving homes.

It was the annual Love-a-Pet adoption event put on by Miller Hill Subaru and several local animal shelters.

Dozens of dogs and puppies were adopted on “Pupday.”

Organizers said having these events is important, especially for shelters in rural areas where not as many folks come in to adopt.

“It kind of expands that adoption pool for shelters that might not see as many adopters come in day-to-day in rural areas,” said Nicole Faccioto of Animal Allies. “So, it’s an awesome way to get as many dogs into homes as possible.”

Saturday or “Caturday,” dozens of cats and kittens were adopted as well.

