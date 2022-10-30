Cruise for Cancer MN hosts first ever trunk-or-treat event

Cruise for Cancer Minnesota hosted their first ever trunk-or-treat event at the Heritage Center...
Cruise for Cancer Minnesota hosted their first ever trunk-or-treat event at the Heritage Center in Duluth on Sunday.(Northern News Now)
By Nora McKeown
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cruise for Cancer Minnesota hosted their first ever trunk-or-treat event at the Heritage Center in Duluth on Sunday.

The group typically meets once a year for their annual cruise across the Northland to raise money for local families dealing with cancer.

Organizers said this weekend’s weather was a perfect reason to bring the cars out again before putting them away for the season and to spread joy to some kids

“For the kids, it’s something to do. The weather’s perfect,” said organizer Tony Netzel. “Gives people another reason to keep their vehicles out. Just gather and have a good time.”

Netzel said they’ll likely have a trunk-or-treat event again next year, especially if the weather is as nice as this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was airlifted from the scene.
Crash closes Highway 2 near Iron River
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
A fire Friday afternoon damaged an apartment building on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton.
Carlton County apartment building fire displaces families
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’

Latest News

More than 80 dogs were at the Miller Hill Subaru Sunday looking for loving homes. It was the...
Dozens of pets find loving homes after annual adoption event
HIGH SCHOOL FB
HIGH SCHOOL FB
HIBTAC
HIBTAC
UMD MHKY
UMD MHKY