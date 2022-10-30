Cruise for Cancer MN hosts first ever trunk-or-treat event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cruise for Cancer Minnesota hosted their first ever trunk-or-treat event at the Heritage Center in Duluth on Sunday.

The group typically meets once a year for their annual cruise across the Northland to raise money for local families dealing with cancer.

Organizers said this weekend’s weather was a perfect reason to bring the cars out again before putting them away for the season and to spread joy to some kids

“For the kids, it’s something to do. The weather’s perfect,” said organizer Tony Netzel. “Gives people another reason to keep their vehicles out. Just gather and have a good time.”

Netzel said they’ll likely have a trunk-or-treat event again next year, especially if the weather is as nice as this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.