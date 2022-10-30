Carlton County apartment building fire displaces families

A fire Friday afternoon damaged an apartment building on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton.
A fire Friday afternoon damaged an apartment building on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton.(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire Friday afternoon damaged an apartment building on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton.

According to the Carlton County Fire Department, when crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke and flames in an upstairs apartment.

They gained access to the apartment through a window and were able to extinguish the fire.

The upstairs apartment sustained heavy damage and other apartments sustained smoke and water damage.

Multiple families were evacuated and neighboring structures were notified.

All the residents of the complex were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross will be assisting those families displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Along with the Carlton Fire Department, Wrenshall Fire, Esko Fire, Cloquet Area Fire District, State Patrol, and Carlton County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene as well.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was airlifted from the scene.
Crash closes Highway 2 near Iron River
Law enforcement records show a woman who died in a crash in Ashland in July was travelling more...
Driver in deadly Ashland crash involving State Senator was traveling more than 100 miles per hour
Hibtac
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces
The sun shines on the Judy Garland Museum on S. Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids.
Judy Garland Museum seeks community’s help to keep nearby land

Latest News

UMD FB
UMD FB
UMD WHKY GM2
UMD WHKY GM2
Doug Kman passes out candy at Eastridge Community Church's Trunk or Treat event.
Trunks AND Treats! Northlanders celebrate Halloween with Trunk or Treat events
Iron Range "Saving our Jobs Rally"
“Save our jobs, save our region”: Union workers gather for “Saving Our Jobs Rally”