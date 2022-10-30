Carlton County apartment building fire displaces families

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire Friday afternoon damaged an apartment building on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton.

According to the Carlton County Fire Department, when crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke and flames in an upstairs apartment.

They gained access to the apartment through a window and were able to extinguish the fire.

The upstairs apartment sustained heavy damage and other apartments sustained smoke and water damage.

Multiple families were evacuated and neighboring structures were notified.

All the residents of the complex were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross will be assisting those families displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Along with the Carlton Fire Department, Wrenshall Fire, Esko Fire, Cloquet Area Fire District, State Patrol, and Carlton County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene as well.

