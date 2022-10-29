Trunks AND Treats! Northlanders celebrate Halloween with Trunk or Treat events

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northlanders celebrated Halloween early Saturday with a series of events across Duluth.

The Eastridge Community Church near Kenwood held their 11th Annual Trunk or Treat in the church’s parking lot. Church members decorated their cars featuring several different themes.

Mad Scietnists, SpongeBob and Toy Story were just three of about 20 different ones. The Kman Family chose Bambi for their trunk.

“I love to see all the different costumes and creativity,” Doug Kman, a church member, said.

Since Kman started coming to the Trunk or Treat event five years ago, the event has gotten bigger and bigger.

“I love to see how it’s grown, we’ve got live music, we’ve got a dj, we’ve got food trucks, none of that was here when I started,” he said.

The Kman’s settled on Bambi as their trunk theme this year, all because of their son.

“William is obsessed with Bambi, it’s his favorite thing in the world,” Kman said.

Kman reflected on the event’s 11th year. Since the pandemic, he said it’s great to see people back in person again.

“It’s really nice to be able to do things like this that are outdoors,” he said, “so even those that are still isolating can be involved in events.”

Just a few miles away, the Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services has their own trunk or treat for families.

“It’s an opportunity for families from different neighborhoods all across Duluth to come together to one place for their kids,” Jacob Aaron Bell, the organization’s Executive Director, said.

This year was the third year the Trunk or Treat was in Canal Park. Aaron Bell said events like the Trunk or Treat bring the community together before winter.

“In the Twin Ports, through the winter, can be kind of isolating and I think it’s important that in the fall season and leading up to those months that families are coming together and getting to know each other and building those bonds,” he said.

Pez Davila, who helped organize the event, said each year, more people come out to trunk or treat.

“Seeing it grow every year, we would love just to be one of the staples at halloween in duluth that draws families together,” he said.

