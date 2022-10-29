Stauber and Schultz spar in final 8th Congressional District debate

By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Rep. Pete Stauber (R) and his challenger Rep. Jen Schultz (D) faced off in their final debate of the election season in Hibbing Friday night.

The two candidates talked a range of issues at the Hibbing City Hall and fielded questions from the public. Among the topics discussed were tackling inflation, mining on the Iron Range and the results of the 2020 election.

Schultz and Stauber kicked off the debate with two fiery opening statements. Schultz said she would work for everyone in the district and said voters are “tired of partisanship.” Stauber said he is fighting for the district “way of life” in Congress.

The two sparred about how to get copper-nickel mining on the Iron Range. Stauber pointed out Jen Schultz’s personal car, a Prius, and said the minerals needed to make the car can be mined here in Northern Minnesota.

“A Prius has 110 pounds of copper in it,” Stauber said. Wwhere does she want to get that copper for her Prius?”

Stauber continued his questions of Schultz.

“Does she want to get it from here on the Iron Range using the best environmental standards and labor standards? Or does she want to continue to get it from China?”

Schultz fired back at Stauber and called his claims “lies.”

“We need to bring [mining] back, my opponent Pete Stauber has done absolutely nothing for our mining industry,” she said. “Zero, in fact he voted against it when he voted no on the Chips Act.”

The two also talked about how to tackle inflation in the district. Stauber pointed out high energy bills.

“We’re paying more than we ever have for gas, for heating, and it’s punishing us,” he said.

Schultz said “corporate greed” is the cause for high gas prices.

“You know what’s causing inflation?” Schultz asked. “Price gouging by corporations.”

Election Day is November 8.

