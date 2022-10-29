One sweet looking Halloween Forecast

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

This evening and tonight: We are looking at mainly sunny skies for the rest of this evening. Temperatures fall back into the 50s through the evening. Tonight, mainly clear skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the 30s and lower 40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Sunday night planner (Northern News Now)

Monday: Our Halloween Monday features more sunshine and warmth. Mostly sunny skies prevail throughout our day Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH. For Trick Or Treating it is looking pretty nice with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s and a slight breeze.

Trick or Treating Forecast looks good (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday features more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures Tuesday are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. (Northern News Now)

