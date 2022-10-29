Mild and sunny weather shines on into next week
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -
This evening and tonight: We are looking at mainly sunny skies for the rest of this evening. Temperatures fall back into the 50s through the evening. Tonight, mainly clear skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the upper 30 and low to mid-40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.
Sunday: Sunday again features mainly sunny skies overhead. It could be a hair cooler with most across the Northland making their way into the upper 50 and low to mid-60s. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.
Monday: Our Halloween Monday features more sunshine and warmth. Mostly sunny skies prevail throughout our day Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH. For Trick Or Treating it is looking pretty nice with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s and a slight breeze.
Tuesday: Do I sound like a broken record yet? Tuesday features more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.
