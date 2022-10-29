Mild and sunny weather shines on into next week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

This evening and tonight: We are looking at mainly sunny skies for the rest of this evening. Temperatures fall back into the 50s through the evening. Tonight, mainly clear skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the upper 30 and low to mid-40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures this evening fall back into the 40s and 50s.
Temperatures this evening fall back into the 40s and 50s.(Northern News Now)

Sunday: Sunday again features mainly sunny skies overhead. It could be a hair cooler with most across the Northland making their way into the upper 50 and low to mid-60s. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.

Sunday Day Planner
Sunday Day Planner(Northern News Now)

Monday: Our Halloween Monday features more sunshine and warmth. Mostly sunny skies prevail throughout our day Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH. For Trick Or Treating it is looking pretty nice with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s and a slight breeze.

Trick or Treating Forecast looks good
Trick or Treating Forecast looks good(Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Do I sound like a broken record yet? Tuesday features more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures Tuesday are in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Temperatures Tuesday are in the upper 50s and lower 60s.(Northern News Now)

