Jobst-Smith’s late game heroics lifts No. 5 Bulldogs over No. 3 Badgers
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a classic WCHA battle the No. 5 Bulldogs fought for 64 minutes of hockey to beat the No. 3 Badgers.
.@UMDWHockey gets the overtime W over the Badgers 🐶🤘 pic.twitter.com/UdztTF9OXl— The DECC (@deccduluth) October 28, 2022
“It’s just my second (collegiate) goal ever, so I’m just soaking it all in,” said an excited Nina Jobst-Smith postgame.
The Bulldogs are back at home Saturday looking for the sweep of the Badgers, puck drop is at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.