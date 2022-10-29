Jobst-Smith’s late game heroics lifts No. 5 Bulldogs over No. 3 Badgers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a classic WCHA battle the No. 5 Bulldogs fought for 64 minutes of hockey to beat the No. 3 Badgers.

.@UMDWHockey gets the overtime W over the Badgers 🐶🤘 pic.twitter.com/UdztTF9OXl — The DECC (@deccduluth) October 28, 2022

“It’s just my second (collegiate) goal ever, so I’m just soaking it all in,” said an excited Nina Jobst-Smith postgame.

The Bulldogs are back at home Saturday looking for the sweep of the Badgers, puck drop is at 3 p.m.

