Crash closes Highway 2 near Iron River
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, WI. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash closed Highway 2 between Iron River and Brule Friday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. and crews closed the highway a short time later.
Officials told our crew on scene the crash involved three cars, and one victim was airlifted to a hospital.
No word on the extent of their injuries.
Few other details are available.
The highway was reopened to traffic around 10:30 p.m.
We’ll bring you more information as it comes in.
