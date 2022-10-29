Crash closes Highway 2 near Iron River

IRON RIVER, WI. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash closed Highway 2 between Iron River and Brule Friday night.

1 person was airlifted from the scene. (kbjr)

It happened around 8:30 p.m. and crews closed the highway a short time later.

Officials told our crew on scene the crash involved three cars, and one victim was airlifted to a hospital.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

Few other details are available.

The highway was reopened to traffic around 10:30 p.m.

We’ll bring you more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.