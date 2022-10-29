Crash closes Highway 2 near Iron River

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, WI. (Northern News Now) - A bad crash closed Highway 2 between Iron River and Brule Friday night.

1 person was airlifted from the scene.
1 person was airlifted from the scene.(kbjr)

It happened around 8:30 p.m. and crews closed the highway a short time later.

Officials told our crew on scene the crash involved three cars, and one victim was airlifted to a hospital.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

Few other details are available.

The highway was reopened to traffic around 10:30 p.m.

We’ll bring you more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement records show a woman who died in a crash in Ashland in July was travelling more...
Driver in deadly Ashland crash involving State Senator was traveling more than 100 miles per hour
Hibtac
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces
The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon...
The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility
Construction signs have been blocking traffic from Duluth's 21st Avenue East since mid-July.
UPDATE: Duluth’s 21st Avenue East now expected to reopen Monday

Latest News

Rep. Pete Stauber (left) and Rep. Jen Schultz (right) participate in their last debate of the...
Stauber and Schultz spar in final 8th Congressional District debate
Trail by Trail: 10/28/22
Trail by Trail: 10/28/22
A.G. Ellison Responds to Allegations
Ellison responds to ‘Feeding our Future’ scheme allegations, Schultz claims negligence
Governor Tim Walz and Scott Jensen participate in final MN gubernatorial debate of the campaign.
Walz and Jensen square off in last Minnesota gubernatorial debate