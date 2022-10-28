Warm spell to last six of the next seven days

By Adam Lorch
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have sunny skies and mild conditions! Tonight there will be clear skies and light winds. Lows will fall into the 40′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

Friday night will be clear and mild
SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies. There will be a few thin clouds, but more sunshine than cloud cover. Highs will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

Saturday will be sunny and warm
SUNDAY: Sunday will also be mostly sunny! We will see temperatures a few degrees cooler, but still in the upper 50′s and some lower 60′s. Winds will be westerly 5-10mph.

High pressure will dominate the Upper Midwest with dry and warm conditions for most of the week...
MONDAY: We continue our sunny stretch into Monday! Expect highs in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Winds will be southwest 5-10mph.

It will be dry and warm until rain arrives Thursday and cooler conditions come Friday
