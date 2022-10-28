UMD acknowledges the target on their back, but are hungry for more

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Believe it or not, the ball is rolling as basketball season is right around the corner. The UMD men are looking to string together another impressive season after coming off a 25-6 season last year. While they know there is a big target on their back, they’re here for it.

The Bulldogs are tabbed as the No.1 team in the league right now after their runner-up finish in the NSIC Tournament and first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2003. UMD was led for most of the way by junior forward Austin Andrews who has received several accolades including this year’s NSIC North preseason player of the year.

While the ‘dogs are aware that everyone has them circled on their calendar, it’s a role they’ve dealt with before and they know what it takes to be successful. Head coach Justin Wieck says yes, they have experience, but it’s a new year.

“We’ve got a 28-game schedule where we are going to be challenged every night, it’s our toughest schedule we’ve had yet, tougher than last year. All that stuff in the past is good and there’s a reason why we’re ranked where we are, but for us, it’s a new chapter where we are trying to push ourselves forward. We don’t want to put limits on what we can be or what we want to do. We’ve got the talent and the experience to do a lot of really special things this year,” said Wieck.

“Everyone on our team is hungry. We had a great year last year, but we’re starting off 0-0 this year and we know what it takes to get to where we got to last year and I think we’re just going to try to keep building off of that. We’ve been going against each other the whole preseason, so we’re excited to finally be able to play somebody else and play as one team,” added Andrews.

The Bulldogs are back in action at home when they host UW-Superior in an exhibition game on Tuesday.

