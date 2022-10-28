Shania Twain announces new album, massive global tour

Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft...
Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grammy award-winning singer Shania Twain is releasing a new album and embarking on a global tour next year.

Twain, a five-time Grammy winner, announced her new album “Queen of Me” will be available on Feb. 3, 2023.

The best-selling country music female artist said this is her sixth original full-length album and first since 2017. It will be the singer’s debut album for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

Twain said her Queen of Me tour will be produced by Live Nation and cover nearly 50 concert dates.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on April 28, 2023, in Spokane, Washington. The tour has stops across the United States, Canada and Europe. Twain announced she will perform in Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin, and more before wrapping up in England on Sept. 26, 2023.

According to a news release, the tour marks the first time fans worldwide will see Twain in nearly five years, following a successful residency in Las Vegas.

Tour tickets will go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., and further details on Twain’s “Queen of Me” album are available here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement records show a woman who died in a crash in Ashland in July was travelling more...
Driver in deadly Ashland crash involving State Senator was traveling more than 100 miles per hour
Hibtac
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon...
The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces
Construction signs have been blocking traffic from Duluth's 21st Avenue East since mid-July.
UPDATE: Duluth’s 21st Avenue East now expected to reopen Monday

Latest News

FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
A boy in Kentucky has become a dribbling sensation at 4 years old.
‘It’s amazing’: 4-year-old boy gaining national attention with his dribbling skills
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
FILE - Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent with an...
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, led Bulldogs to ‘80 national title, dies at 90