Police seek driver who fled crashed pickup with body in bed

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit sought the driver of a pickup that struck another vehicle after they found the body of a woman in the bed of the truck Thursday afternoon.

The driver fled the scene after the minor collision, Roseville police said.

“They checked the pickup truck for information. When they opened the bed of the pickup truck they found a deceased person,” Chief Ryan Monroe said. “We believe it was just a regular rear-end traffic crash. We don’t believe at this time that the deceased has anything to do with the accident. We think the body was already in the back of the truck.”

Monroe said investigators believe they know who the driver was.

Detectives have identified the woman as a 62-year-old who lived in the city.

“The cause of death has not been determined but it is being deemed suspicious at this time,” police said.

Other details were not released.

The person was described as a male 17-20 years old, 5-feet-10 (1.77 meters), with brown hair, a slim build, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Nike” printed across the front, black sweatpants and Puma tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Roseville Police Department at (586) 447-4484.