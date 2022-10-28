Packers officially rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game

The Green Bay Packers have officially ruled out wide receiver Allen Lazard for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon (28) celebrates his touchdown run with Allen Lazard (13) during...
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon (28) celebrates his touchdown run with Allen Lazard (13) during the first half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills.

Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he’d be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.

The Packers labeled offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) questionable.

Watson has missed two straight games and has been a limited practice participant all week. Bakhtiari, who didn’t play at Washington, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Friday but missed Thursday’s session.

Gary practiced fully Friday, and Jenkins was a limited participant.

Lazard has 26 catches for 340 yards and four touchdowns to lead Packers receivers in the latter two categories. Gary has a team-high six sacks.

The Packers (3-4) will be attempting to snap a three-game skid when they face the Bills (5-1).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

Law enforcement records show a woman who died in a crash in Ashland in July was travelling more...
Driver in deadly Ashland crash involving State Senator was traveling more than 100 miles per hour
Hibtac
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon...
The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces
Construction signs have been blocking traffic from Duluth's 21st Avenue East since mid-July.
UPDATE: Duluth’s 21st Avenue East now expected to reopen Monday

Latest News

Detroit takes on Minnesota in a non-conference matchup
Generic Gavel
Judge to rule if ex-cop will stand trial in fatal shooting
Generic police lights
Police seek driver who fled crashed pickup with body in bed
FILE - A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the...
Wisconsin appeals court won’t block ballot spoiling ban