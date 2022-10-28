No tricks this weekend, we are in for a treat!

TODAY: Clouds quickly decrease this morning after sunrise with mostly clear skies by the late morning hours and highs reaching the 50s to around 60s degrees. Winds will be a tad breezy out of the SW at 5-15 MPH. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with mostly clear skies.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies continue with a few upper level cirrus clouds rolling through the region. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

SUNDAY: Highs reach the 50s and 60s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s once again with mostly clear skies.

HALLOWEEN MONDAY: Another beautiful day is in store with highs reaching the 50s to around 60 degrees and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures range between the upper 40s to low 50s by trick-or-treat time with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Have fun and be safe folks!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

