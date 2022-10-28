Lady Bulldogs utilize new pieces in a new season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The men of Romano are not the only ones who have made noise around the NSIC. Mandy Pearson and her Bulldogs have quite the resume as well; concluding last year at 24-5, winning the league three of their last four years and making a run in the NCAA tournament.

This past year UMD graduated 3 starters, but their eye on the prize remains. The Bulldogs sit at the number two spot in pre-season rankings. However, they say that doesn’t mean much to them as they’re focused on building day by day with the new squad they have, including four freshmen and of course, welcoming back the fifth year and leading scorer that is ‘Brookie buckets Olson.’ While Olson is a major offensive threat, Pearson says they need to grow defensively.

“To see like different people, step up, obviously you have the same leaders for three years and I got really comfortable and so it’s been good for me to have to develop different types of leadership relationships with other players, so we’ve got to figure out how can we utilize all of these pieces and still be us,” said Pearson.

“We’re just trying to find our identity right now with losing Ann, Payton, and Sarah and so again just a lot of different people are going to have to step up, which is really exciting just having fresh faces and it’s just a whole different dynamic on the team, so it’s been super fun so far,” added Olson.

The Lady Bulldogs will open up their season at home on November 9th when they host Bethel in an exhibition game.

