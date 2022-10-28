Judy Garland Museum seeks community’s help to keep nearby land

GRAND RAPIDS, MN -- The Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids is racing against the clock, hoping to stop a meaningful piece of land from being sold. Now, they’re asking for the community’s help.

The museum has sat on South Pokegama Avenue since 1975.

Next door is a mostly empty plot of land they use for special events, like their recent “Oz in the Garden” party.

They also have “Wizard of Oz” characters set up there for photo opportunities.

However, the land was recently put up for sale by its owner.

Museum leaders say a private business put in an offer of $125,000. If that offer is accepted, the museum will lose access to the nearby land.

However, the landowners have told the museum that if they can match that offer by November 5, they’ll sell the land to the museum instead.

Museum leaders say they’re a big asset to the community.

“We’re really trying to bring you back to your childhood when you come here. It’s a place for all generations. The adults that grew up watching the ‘Wizard of Oz’ once a year can really appreciate the Judy Garland museum, and kids love to call it ‘The Dorothy House,’” Janie Heitz, the executive director of the Judy Garland and Children’s Museum, said.

The museum has set up a GoFundMe, hoping to raise the $125,000 needed to buy the land.

Museum leaders say if they keep the land their plans could include adding a possible expansion.

