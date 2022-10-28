The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility

MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday in Mountain Iron.

“It means that Minnestoa’s Iron Range and Minnesota are going to be at the forefront of this clean energy transition,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN).

Heliene has been making solar panels at their Mountain Iron facility for years but is now unveiling a massive expansion.

That’s why some of the biggest names in politics gathered for the ceremony of what is now the second-largest solar panel manufacturing plant in the country.

“Right now, very, very few solar panels are manufactured in the United States,” said Sen. Smith. “So, this major facility here in Minnesota is going to be helped tremendously by the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Senator Smith said manufacturing and investment tax credits will soon fuel demand for solar panels nationwide to help national leaders reach renewable energy goals, but it’s also helping create Northern Minnesota jobs.

The plant manager said the new line will have 25 employees working each shift. With four shifts a day, that’s 100 new jobs.

“It’s been really exciting, and it’s been wonderful watching the growth and the people who have come in to work,” said Peggy Anderson, Mayor of Mountain Iron.

At the ceremony Thursday afternoon, Heliene leaders dedicated the new facility to the late Minnesota State Senator David Tomassoni.

They said he was the driving force for bringing this project to the range.

“So this was nothing but his vision and his relentless effort to create jobs and diversification of the economy here in the Range,” said Heliene CEO and co-founder Martin Pochtaruk.

With the expansion of the plant, they’ll soon be able to produce 4,000 solar panels each day.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.