Ellison responds to ‘Feeding our Future’ scheme allegations, Schultz claims negligence

DULUTH, MN.-- On Friday, Minnesota’s Attorney General was defending himself after a Star Tribune investigation alleged, he waited too long to shut down a massive fraud scheme.

Just last month, prosecutors charged about 50 people, accusing them of using a Minnesota-based non-profit as a front to rob the federal government of $250 million.

After reviewing federal indictments, the Star Tribune reported “if Ellison’s office had used its investigative power to pull bank records, it could have found that the alleged suspects paid at least $500 thousand in bribes and laundered $3.2 million in funds between July 2020 and March 2021.”

According to the Star Tribune, that time frame was before federal investigators stepped in.

During his campaign stop in Duluth today, Ellison defended himself and his office.

“Fraudsters are smart, and they’re tricky, and they’re deceptive, and sometimes it takes a lot to catch them,” Minnesota’s Attorney General, Keith Ellison, said during his stop in Duluth on Friday. “We did catch them and because of our collaboration, we pulled this fraud out root and branch.”

Ellison, a DFL’er, notes that his team has collaborated to obtain 50 indictments. He says, three of those people have pleaded guilty already.

The Republican party has also been questioning Ellison and other state agency’s actions on this case, including his challenger in the upcoming midterms, Jim Schultz.

Ellison says Schultz has never conducted a criminal investigation of any kind.

Schultz, meanwhile, says Ellison has been negligent.

“It’s unbelievable that even though they knew it was fraudulent, they sent out millions of dollars,” GOP Attorney General candidate, Jim Schultz, said. “I’ve been saying for a long time the thing to do when they thought it was fraudulent was to email the bank routes, and they failed to do that.”

This scheme wasn’t the only topic these candidates discussed on Friday.

Ellison and Schultz also addressed growing gun crime.

Ellison was quick to reject what he called Schultz’s “loose gun laws.”

“We are trying to make sure that the right to bear arms itself is done in a responsible way. It is our right to bear arms, but you can’t negligently sell guns,” Ellison said.

Schultz has heavily criticized Ellison, saying the DFL’er is too soft on crime.

“We have to aggressively prosecute gun violence. People who often engage in gun violence are not receiving adequate penalties,” Schultz said.

Shultz immediately attacked Ellison, saying he has yet to show his reliability in office.

“It’s not a partisan thing, it’s simply he failed to do his job,” said Schultz. “He is a representative of extraordinary incompetence.”

Ellison disagreed.

“We’ve now taken nearly 50 cases, prosecuted to completion 26, and we have never lost a single one,” stated Ellison.

The two agreed that the growing use of fentanyl is a massive issue but disagree where the solution lies.

Ellison notes that his office has settled nine lawsuits revolving around the lethal drug.

“What we will continue to do is get treatment, prevention, and education,” said Ellison. “Dollars to local communities so people can get well so we can stop overdoses.”

Noting the resolution lies in the federal government’s involvement.

Whereas Schultz pushes that he has been working to prosecute fentanyl distributers more aggressively on a state level.

“Right now, there is no cohesive response from state government. It’s a little grab bag of policies here and there,” said Schultz. “We need true leadership on this and that’s where we will lean in.”

Both candidates will be on the ballot November 8.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.