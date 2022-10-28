Cloquet advances to Section 7AAA Semifinals after defeating Denfeld in straight sets

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday night in Cloquet, the second seeded Lumberjacks took down the seven seed of Duluth Denfeld, three sets to none. Cloquet will host Hermantown next Wednesday as they both advance to the Section 7AAA semifinals.

(2) Cloquet 3 (7) Denfeld 0

25-10

25-15

25-13

(3) Hermantown 3 (6) Hibbing 0

25-10

25-15

25-9

