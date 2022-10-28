Cloquet advances to Section 7AAA Semifinals after defeating Denfeld in straight sets

Northern News Now at 10pm
By Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 27, 2022
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday night in Cloquet, the second seeded Lumberjacks took down the seven seed of Duluth Denfeld, three sets to none. Cloquet will host Hermantown next Wednesday as they both advance to the Section 7AAA semifinals.

(2) Cloquet 3 (7) Denfeld 0

25-10

25-15

25-13

(3) Hermantown 3 (6) Hibbing 0

25-10

25-15

25-9

