City by City: Duluth, Mt. Iron, Hayward Area

Duluth, MN- Bent Paddle Brewing Company is once again hosting its Monster Mash costume contest and carnival from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. All ages are invited for yard games, food trucks, and candy. Bent Paddle is also the start of Lincoln Park’s trick-or-treat hour, so starting at 3 p.m., head around the Craft District for treats from other local businesses. After 7 p.m., guests 21+ can return to Bent Paddle for an out-of-this-world party with prizes going to the best costume.

Mountain Iron, MN- The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Police Department are hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29. In partnership with Legacy Church and Recovery Alliance Duluth, the event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. as an opportunity for safe trick-or-treating during the day. Area businesses and community members will be decorating their cars and passing out treats.

Hayward Area, WI- Several local communities are getting in the spooky spirit. The fun starts Friday, October 28 with the “BOO Drive-Thru” at Sevenwinds Casino. On Saturday, the Lutheran Church in Birchwood is hosting a trunk or treat event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Then the big day! On Halloween, there are events in Hayward, Minong, Cable, Winter and Stone Lake. If you still need one more day of fun, is hosting the Great Pumpkin Smash in support of the Northwoods Humane Society.

