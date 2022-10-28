City by City: Duluth, Mt. Iron, Hayward Area

Several northwoods communities are getting in the spooky spirit.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duluth, MN- Bent Paddle Brewing Company is once again hosting its Monster Mash costume contest and carnival from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. All ages are invited for yard games, food trucks, and candy. Bent Paddle is also the start of Lincoln Park’s trick-or-treat hour, so starting at 3 p.m., head around the Craft District for treats from other local businesses. After 7 p.m., guests 21+ can return to Bent Paddle for an out-of-this-world party with prizes going to the best costume.

Mountain Iron, MN- The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Police Department are hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29. In partnership with Legacy Church and Recovery Alliance Duluth, the event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. as an opportunity for safe trick-or-treating during the day. Area businesses and community members will be decorating their cars and passing out treats.

Hayward Area, WI- Several local communities are getting in the spooky spirit. The fun starts Friday, October 28 with the “BOO Drive-Thru” at Sevenwinds Casino. On Saturday, the Lutheran Church in Birchwood is hosting a trunk or treat event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Then the big day! On Halloween, there are events in Hayward, Minong, Cable, Winter and Stone Lake. If you still need one more day of fun, is hosting the Great Pumpkin Smash in support of the Northwoods Humane Society.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Duluth, Ely, Chisholm

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement records show a woman who died in a crash in Ashland in July was travelling more...
Driver in deadly Ashland crash involving State Senator was traveling more than 100 miles per hour
Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
Hibtac
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
Construction signs have been blocking traffic from Duluth's 21st Avenue East since mid-July.
UPDATE: Duluth’s 21st Avenue East now expected to reopen Monday
Proctor Public Schools sign
Crowd of candidates vying for Proctor School Board includes former football coach

Latest News

CHUM preparing to open updated Warming Center
CHUM’s warming center opens Tuesday, support still needed
Celebrate 5 years of Duluth Pottery and Tile in Lincoln Park.
City by City: Duluth, Ely, Chisholm
See the new medical facilities in Hayward.
City by City: Hayward, Duluth, St. Louis County
City by City: Chisholm, Wisonsin, Hayward
City by City: Chisholm, Wisconsin, Hayward