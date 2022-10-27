Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Oct. 27, 2022
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - HibTac’s open mine pit operation on the Iron Range is accelerating its timeline for closure.

According to USW Local 2705 President Chris Johnson, Cleveland Cliffs had previously indicated the mine would run out of ore and close in 2025 or 2026.

However, the union was informed this week the closure will likely be moved up to the end of 2024.

No word on exactly how many people would be impacted, but we’re told about 740 people currently work at HibTac.

The union has been told layoffs could begin as soon as this March.

Before word of the accelerated mine closure timeline, there was already a “Save Our Jobs” rally planned for this weekend, as workers were already concerned about the mine’s eventual closure and what it could mean for jobs and the region.

This is a developing story. Stay with Northern News Now for more details.

