Stray shower possible today, very nice weekend in store!

WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Warmer air begins to move into the region today with highs reaching the 40s and 50s and mostly cloudy skies. A couple light rain showers will be possible throughout the day into the overnight hours, but that chance is very low.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Clouds quickly decrease in the morning giving way to plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Beautiful conditions continue with highs in the 50s and 60s and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with partly to mostly clear skies.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
Proctor Public Schools sign
Crowd of candidates vying for Proctor School Board includes former football coach
Construction signs have been blocking traffic from Duluth's 21st Avenue East since mid-July.
21st Avenue East to reopen to traffic Friday
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned, Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million.
Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

Latest News

Southerly Winds!
KBWX 10/26
Drizzle gives way to sun over the next three days
Drizzle may dabble with Thursday but the weekend still looks to be mild and dry
10/26/22 NNN AM WX
10/26/22 NNN AM WX
WX GFX
Cool weather continues, good news in the forecast!