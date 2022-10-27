Stray shower possible today, very nice weekend in store!

TODAY: Warmer air begins to move into the region today with highs reaching the 40s and 50s and mostly cloudy skies. A couple light rain showers will be possible throughout the day into the overnight hours, but that chance is very low.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

WI WX (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Clouds quickly decrease in the morning giving way to plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Beautiful conditions continue with highs in the 50s and 60s and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with partly to mostly clear skies.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.