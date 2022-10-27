Showers should end Thursday night and sunshine will lay claim to the rest of the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and some spotty drizzly showers. Tonight we will remain mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

Showers will end tonight (KBJR)

FRIDAY: The skies will clear early Friday morning and we will see mostly sunny skies the rest of the day. Highs will be in the upper 50′s with breezy winds out of the southwest 10-15 gusting to 25mph.

The sun will shine Friday (KBJR)

SATURDAY: High pressure remains dominant and the skies will remain mostly clear! Highs will be around 60° with southwest winds 5-10mph. Should be a BEAUTIFUL day!

The week ahead will be mild and dry (KBJR)

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will also have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50′s with winds out of the west 5-10mph.

