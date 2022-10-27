Northern Minnesota lawmaker calls for ban on new deer farms

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s been about seven months since Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected in a wild deer in Northeast Minnesota for the first time ever.

With the arrival of a new hunting season, a Northern Minnesota lawmaker want to take new steps to fight the spread of the always-deadly brain disease.

Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL) of International Falls said he’s been hunting deer for more than 50 years.

“My children, and I’m hoping grandchildren when they’re on the way, are going to want to continue that tradition,” Ecklund said. “I know my boys, all three of them, do want to continue that tradition.”

He worries that CWD could one day wipe out the whitetail deer population in the state and believes deer farms could expedite the process.

That’s why he is partnering with Rep. Rick Hansen and Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn to propose an immediate moratorium on new deer farms.

“We just believe that in order to protect the wild deer herd, we got to put measures in place to make sure there’s no contact between captive cervids and the wild white tail herd,” said Ecklund.

But Scott Fier, President of the Minnesota Deer Farmers Association, said a moratorium is an extreme response to an issue that deer farmers are willing to work with state agencies to fix.

“I wish we could work together with the DNR and whoever’s willing to work with us, to come to a common solution to combat CWD,” said Fier.

He said deer farmers are the last people who want to see CWD spread.

However, Ecklund said past attempts to pass regulations on the farms, like double fencing and redundant gates, have been halted by republican lawmakers.

“We just had a tough time getting anything through the GOP-controlled senate,” said Ecklund.

At the end of the day, Fier said, everybody is on the side of ending the spread.

He just hopes there’s a way to do it without putting a stop to deer farming.

“How do I create a business model or business plan a year or five years from now? Ten, 20 years from now when I want my children to take over the family farm? I can’t. Because I don’t know, I could be shut down tomorrow,” said Fier.

Ecklund said the legislation will go before Minnesota lawmakers at the start of the next legislative session in January.

