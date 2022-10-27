No.5 UMD Women’s Hockey team encouraged after hard fought series against No.1 OSU

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s onward and upward from here for the No.5 ranked UMD women’s hockey team who dropped their first two games this past weekend in a National Championship rematch with top-ranked Ohio State, but they remain encouraged and excited for what’s next.

Despite their two losses in Columbus, the Bulldogs forced the defending champs to overtime and kept both the losses at one-goal games. Head coach Maura Crowell said her teams’ belief should remain high after seeing what she called a ‘highly sophisticated level of hockey’ at this early on in the season.

What’s next!? Well, yet another top 5 battle with the No. 3 ranked Badgers who bring a dynamic defense, a new goalie, and a younger squad, but a talented one. The last time UMD played Wisconsin, it concluded in a split.

No. 5/6 @UMDWHockey Will Welcome No. 3 Wisconsin to AMSOIL Arena this Weekend



“I’m encouraged, I’m excited about the weekend, and like I said they’re a little bit different than Ohio State, but once you start playing top-5 teams in the country, every area of the game is going to be contested, but that’s what’s fun. I think that’s what brings out the best in our group are those high-intensity games against those top teams. that’s who we think we are and that’s who we want to play,” said Crowell.

“We always have super high expectations for ourselves so, I would like to be able to focus more on the offensive side of that rather than weathering it out and getting through that 3-on-3 and really focused on how we can create more offense. How can we have the puck while they’re the ones defending us and I think that’s what we learned this weekend is where we want to get to,” added Captain Gabbie Hughes.

Puck drops at 3 pm on both Friday and Saturday afternoons. This series will be broadcasted on our My9 Sports Network.

