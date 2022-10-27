No.19 UMD Men’s Hock Team seeks consistency and patience

By Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Every team experiences its growing pains each season and this year with 10 rookies, the No.19 UMD men’s hockey team is facing just that. However, it is still early on in the season.

Currently, the Bulldogs are riding a 4-game losing streak but there is plenty of opportunity ahead. That includes welcoming in No.20 Cornell University into AMSOIL this weekend, who head coach Scott Sandelin drew several parallels between a Mankato team, who they’ve previously played and a Cornell team who they’re about to play.

UMD will be without defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Forward Isaac Howard, which adds to the difficulty in building consistency, but the Bulldogs are leaning on their veteran leadership, embracing patience, and understand that trust and confidence take time.

“We can sit and wallow around, we can sit and feel sorry for ourselves, we’ve got to find a way out of it. It doesn’t mean you’re going to win a hockey game, but we’ve got to play better. We’ve got to play more as five, we’ve got to play collectively more as a group, better in a lot of areas and I want these guys to get some confidence back and I want to play with a lead too, that’d be nice,” said Sandelin.

UMD’s forward Carter Loney added, “Obviously after those losses, we’re all frustrated, but I mean it’s behind us, and this week at practice we did a lot of battle stuff and the compete was good. Everybody knows we are right there. We’re so close, we just have to grind through it, and we know what we can do, and we just have to stick to it.”

Puck drops on Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and will be broadcasted on My9 Sports Network.

