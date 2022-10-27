Lumber falls from truck near Grand Rapids, killing driver

Police say a semitrailer driver has died after some lumber fell from his truck and onto him
(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A semitrailer driver died Wednesday after some lumber fell from his truck and onto him, police said.

A trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed Levi Linton, 51, of Ontario, Canada, the Grandville Police Department said on Facebook.

Police said the accident occurred around 11 a.m. at Standale Lumber in Grandville, which is located southwest of Grand Rapids.

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident, police said.

Most Read

Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
Proctor Public Schools sign
Crowd of candidates vying for Proctor School Board includes former football coach
Construction signs have been blocking traffic from Duluth's 21st Avenue East since mid-July.
21st Avenue East to reopen to traffic Friday
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned, Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million.
Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

Latest News

Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Wisconsin judge won’t allow partial addresses on ballots
Downtown protesters drag the statue of Hans Christian Heg after tearing it down Tuesday night.
Wisconsin Capitol statue head thief gets probation
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer