Gov. Walz secures endorsement from former MN Gov. Jesse Ventura

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz shared a video Thursday morning on his Twitter page of Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura sharing his endorsement for Walz in the upcoming general election.

The post can be seen below:

What an honor! Thrilled to be endorsed by @GovJVentura.



I'm committed to being a governor for all Minnesotans, and I’ll work with anyone who’s willing to work with me to get things done.



Thank you, Jesse, for taking the unprecedented step to cast your independent vote for me! pic.twitter.com/QABgPjFNX9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 27, 2022

Governor Ventura served as the 38th governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.

Since leaving office, Governor Ventura has rarely endorsed political candidates but he believes this election is too important, according to the video.

This comes one day after Former President Donald Trump posted his endorsement of Dr. Scott Jensen for Minnesota Governor.

RELATED: Former President Donald Trump endorses Scott Jensen for MN Governor

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.