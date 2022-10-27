Duluth Police drone use expansion plan sparks privacy concerns

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Bank robberies, standoffs and high risk search warrants.

All things Duluth has seen over the last year, and Duluth Police said drones made each of those situations less dangerous for the officers involved.

At a public meeting Wednesday, DPD presented its plan to expand the use of unmanned aerial systems, also known as drones.

“Drones have become standard in modern police agencies across the united states, the benefits of the use of drone technology are numerous,” said Officer Jason Eikam.

Currently, there is only one licensed drone pilot in the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

The new policy would allow more DPD officers to become licensed drone pilots.

“Drones allow for police to search potentially dangerous areas without putting human or K9 lives at risk,” Eikam said.

DPD will have to follow Minnesota State Statute, meaning drone use requires a search warrant unless it meets an authorized warrantless use exception.

Those exceptions include emergency situations that involve risk of death, heightened risk over public events, and rescue and recovery operations in natural disasters.

However, some community members at the meeting voiced concerns over privacy with increased drone operations, saying some of the new plan is ambiguous, leaving the door open to possible overreach.

“The fact that privacy is being, in my opinion, not given the attention it deserves in this proposal, is unacceptable. It needs to be better spelled out, it needs to be better elaborated,” said Duluth resident Tim Carlson.

People also expressed concerns about how accessible drone reports would be to the public.

“When drones are deployed, without a warrant, will that information and the justification for why that choice was made, will that be made available to the public?” Sarah Kilbarger-Stumpff asked.

DPD said for certain deployments not involving active criminal investigations, the reports would be considered public data.

Per the Minnesota Statute for drone operations, a two-week public comment period is now open.

Also per the statute, DPD will present the policy to Duluth City Council, however, the council does not need to approve the plan for it to go forward.

To read the full policy click here.

