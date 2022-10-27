Driver in deadly Ashland crash involving State Senator was traveling more than 100 miles per hour

ASHLAND, WI -- Law enforcement records show a woman who died in a crash in Ashland in July was traveling more than 100 miles per hour.

The crash happened in the afternoon on July 22.

According to crash records Northern News Now obtained from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Alyssa Ortman, 27, was heading west on Highway 2 in a Honda Civic.

That’s when her vehicle struck a Volkswagen Golf, driven by Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley.

Bewley was exiting a parking area for Maslowski Park and exiting onto U.S. Highway 2 at the time.

After striking the Volkswagen, reconstruction reports show Ortman’s Honda Civic spun clockwise and went across the center turn lane into eastbound traffic where her vehicle was struck by a Ford Escape.

Ortman and her 5-year-old daughter died in the crash.

Bewley and the woman driving the Ford Escape were not seriously hurt, but taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

A crash reconstruction specialist spent weeks investigating the incident, with help of hundreds of photos taken at the scene.

Through data collected from the Honda Civic’s onboard computer system, law enforcement say Ortman was traveling 100 miles per hour two seconds before the crash in a zone where the speed limit is 45 miles per hour.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, one of their interns was on the phone with Bewley at the time of the crash conducting an interview.

The father of the 5-year-old killed in the crash has filed a lawsuit against Bewley, Ortman, and the third woman involved, alleging negligence.

Ashland Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol have turned their findings over to the Ashland County District Attorney, who is now considering whether or not to file criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

