Diver finds more human remains at Lake Mead amid receding water levels

Officials with the National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead.

KVVU reports a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in the lake near Callville Bay on Oct. 18.

Officials with the park service said they searched the area the following day and confirmed the finding of human remains.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the team is working on identifying the remains, which marks at least the sixth such discovery so far this year.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the country, stretching between Nevada and Arizona. But water levels have dropped throughout the year due to the ongoing drought conditions in the region.

As the water levels have receded, several items have since been found, including bones and sunken boats.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement records show a woman who died in a crash in Ashland in July was travelling more...
Driver in deadly Ashland crash involving State Senator was traveling more than 100 miles per hour
Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
Hibtac
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
Construction signs have been blocking traffic from Duluth's 21st Avenue East since mid-July.
UPDATE: Duluth’s 21st Avenue East now expected to reopen Monday
Proctor Public Schools sign
Crowd of candidates vying for Proctor School Board includes former football coach

Latest News

FILE - Some of the IRS hires will be added to the ranks of sophisticated auditing teams that...
IRS hires 4,000 customer service workers ahead of tax season
The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon...
The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Georgia DA urges Supreme Court to allow Graham testimony
City by City: 10/27/22
City by City: 10/27/22
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Prosecutors take charge of probe into Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting