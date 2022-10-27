City by City: Duluth, Ely, Chisholm

A spooky adventure ahead at the Minnesota Discovery Center.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duluth, MN- A local business is celebrating five years. Duluth Pottery and Tile is throwing a party Saturday, October 29 after five years in Lincoln Park. There will be live music, a kiln opening, and food trucks. There will also be several pottery makers and other artists holding demonstrations during the festivities. The fun runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costumes are encouraged.

Ely, MN- The Northern Lakes Arts Association is hosting their fall production in early November. “A Night at the Theater” opens Friday, November 4 but limited tickets are already on sale. The show features stories and monologues from local performers with some pieces written by the performers themselves. Tickets are being sold in a Pay-What-You-Can format. Shows are at 7 p.m. on both nights at the Vermilion Fine Arts Theater.

Chisholm, MN- A spooky adventure ahead at the Minnesota Discovery Center. Thursday, October 27 is the second and final night of Glen Location Flashlight Tours. Guests will get to ride the historic trolley after hours and tour Glen Location. Guests are welcome to bring their own flashlights, but they are optional if you’re looking for a more spooky feel. Tours are given on the hour starting at 7 p.m.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Hayward, Duluth, St. Louis County

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Nelson, Darla Queen
Mt. Iron couple charged with sexually abusing infant
Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old boy died on October 20.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in Cass County
This year, the spooky haunted school bus makes its appearance at Superior School Districts...
Superior school bus drivers transform bus into Halloween fright
Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and...
Apple says iMessage problems fixed
Neighbors react to the news that others residents were killed after a fire broke out in their...
Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot

Latest News

See the new medical facilities in Hayward.
City by City: Hayward, Duluth, St. Louis County
City by City: Chisholm, Wisonsin, Hayward
City by City: Chisholm, Wisconsin, Hayward
Hibbing community bands together to take care of local farm
Community comes together to support woman after surgery
Send us a report to be featured in Trail by Trail.
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Cable, Chisholm