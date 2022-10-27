City by City: Duluth, Ely, Chisholm

Duluth, MN- A local business is celebrating five years. Duluth Pottery and Tile is throwing a party Saturday, October 29 after five years in Lincoln Park. There will be live music, a kiln opening, and food trucks. There will also be several pottery makers and other artists holding demonstrations during the festivities. The fun runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costumes are encouraged.

Ely, MN- The Northern Lakes Arts Association is hosting their fall production in early November. “A Night at the Theater” opens Friday, November 4 but limited tickets are already on sale. The show features stories and monologues from local performers with some pieces written by the performers themselves. Tickets are being sold in a Pay-What-You-Can format. Shows are at 7 p.m. on both nights at the Vermilion Fine Arts Theater.

Chisholm, MN- A spooky adventure ahead at the Minnesota Discovery Center. Thursday, October 27 is the second and final night of Glen Location Flashlight Tours. Guests will get to ride the historic trolley after hours and tour Glen Location. Guests are welcome to bring their own flashlights, but they are optional if you’re looking for a more spooky feel. Tours are given on the hour starting at 7 p.m.

